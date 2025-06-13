Wednesday’s second season will soon be available on Netflix. The acclaimed series, based on The Addams Family franchise, stars Jenna Ortega as the titular character, the younger sister of the Addams Family. The first season focuses on Wednesday’s time at the Nevermore Academy, where she studies witchcraft and gets tangled in a murder plot.

Other prominent characters in Wednesday’s first season include Wednesday’s mother, Morticia Addams, her father, Gomez Addams, the headmistress, Larissa Weems, and the botany teacher, Marilyn Thornhill. Aside from Wednesday herself, another major character of season 1 was her ancestor, Goody Adams, who appears before Wednesday in visions.

Who Was The Murderer In Wednesday Season 1?

The first season of Wednesday focuses on a mysterious killing spree occurring at Nevermore Academy while Wednesday is attending. While this is the primary story arc during the season, the show also spent a lot of time on worldbuilding and character development.

Ultimately, the murderer was revealed to be Laurel Gates (aka Thornhill). She masterminded the serial murders alongside Tyler Galpin. Tyler’s participation wasn’t entirely willing, however, as Laurel had experimented on him to unleash his monstrous Hyde form, which prowled the Academy and committed the murders on Laurel’s behalf.

Laurel did an admirable job concealing her true identity from Wednesday, with the latter struggling to uncover the disguise Laurel had been using for most of the season. Her sleuthing did manage to expose Tyler as the monster actually committing the murders, however, eventually culminating in her capturing him and torturing him so viciously that she alienated her own classmates. She was subsequently brought to headmistress Weems, who expelled Wednesday from the Academy.

However, Wednesday and Weems later visited the injured Eugene at the hospital, who tipped them off to the disguise Laurel had been using. This prompted Weems to work with Wednesday to trick the botany teacher, Marilyn Thornhill, to reveal that she was Laurel Gates all along. While speaking to Weems, who disguised herself as Tyler, Laurel revealed that all her murders were part of a grander plot to resurrect her evil ancestor, Joseph Crackstone, so that the two could take over Nevermore Academy and purge it from all undesirables once and for all.

Who Dies In Wednesday Season 1?

Wednesday and Weems’s initial attempt to subdue Laurel backfired, with Weems dying in the attempt, and Laurel using Wednesday’s blood to complete Joseph Crackstone’s resurrection. Wednesday was rescued by Goody, with Enid defeating Tyler by transforming into a werewolf. Wednesday reunited with Bianca to kill Crackstone in a climactic battle, and Laurel Gates was thwarted and killed with the help of Eugene. Tyler, who survived the battle, was detained and imprisoned, and the season ended with Nevermore Academy closed for the semester.

Aside from Tyler’s survival, another lingering plot point that might be explored in Wednesday season 2 is exploring whether or not someone has been manipulating both Laurel Gates and Tyler for their own ends this entire time. As Wednesday returns to Nevermore Academy, what secrets will her next great mystery case reveal?

