Netflix’s Wednesday didn’t just deliver gothic flair and murder mystery; it dropped an iconic dance moment that practically cracked TikTok in half. Episode 4, “Woe What a Night,” gave fans the viral scene: Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega, gliding across the dance floor with strange, twitchy elegance to The Cramps’ “Goo Goo Muck.” But behind those stiff shoulders and dead-eyed stares was a creative decision that made all the difference.

Wednesday Scrap the Flash Mob for an Iconic Solo That Broke the Internet

Originally, the plan was something far more typical — a full-blown flash mob. But Ortega and Tim Burton scrapped the idea, realizing a synchronized group performance just didn’t suit Wednesday. Ortega choreographed the final version herself, pulling inspiration from goth subculture, old-school Siouxsie Sioux, club footage from the 80s, and even Lisa Loring’s OG Wednesday moves. That alone made it authentic.

And that was the point. A group dance would’ve made her blend in, but Wednesday isn’t meant to blend. She’s not just a weirdo at a supernatural school; she’s the outcast among outcasts. Her solo dance, in a black vintage dress surrounded by classmates in white, nailed that aesthetic. Weird? Absolutely. But that’s the Addams legacy.

Once Netflix dropped the full sequence, it didn’t take long for the internet to lose its collective mind. TikTok edits, cosplay recreations, and Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” remix versions started flooding feeds. Even Madonna and Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva jumped on the trend.

Netflix, of course, leaned into the frenzy. The Wednesday Season 2 teaser gave a nod to the craze, pairing the dance with Gaga’s remix and an in-character narration that winked at fans who couldn’t get enough.

Wednesday’s Viral Dance Made Jenna Ortega a Star or Just Uncomfortable?

But not everyone was thrilled. In an interview with The Times, Ortega admitted the fame surrounding the dance left her a bit uneasy. “No. When they were telling me [it was going viral] I was trying to seem uplifted about it, like, ‘Oh, wow!’ But mentally, in my head, I was hoping people wouldn’t pay so much attention to that part. It’s disorientating. I don’t think people are naturally designed to have that many eyes on them.”

It was raw, real, and not the typical “I’m so grateful” response and that made her even more relatable.

Wednesday wasn’t just another teen fantasy show, it had style, bite, and a main character who stuck to her own rhythm, literally. And thanks to one scene, one song, and one very bizarre dance, it broke the internet by simply refusing to follow it.

