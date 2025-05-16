Wednesday is officially crawling back to your screens — and this time, it’s splitting the chaos. Netflix has confirmed that Wednesday Season 2 will premiere in two parts, with Part 1 landing on August 6 and Part 2 following on September 3. That means fans will only get half the mystery first and then wait nearly a month for the rest. Sound familiar? Yup, this split-drop strategy is becoming a Netflix trend post-Stranger Things 4 and The Witcher.

Wednesday Season 2 Plot: What’s Brewing At Nevermore?

Jenna Ortega will return as the sharp-tongued, deadpan queen of the outcasts. This season, Wednesday will take on an even darker supernatural puzzle while juggling frayed friendships, new foes, and, of course, that wonderfully bizarre family.

The creators are teasing a more layered journey this time. As co-showrunner Alfred Gough put it (via Tudum): “Wednesday Season 1 was a table setter, but there’s still so much of the world left to see. It’s been exciting to expand the scope and the vision of the show this season.” Co-creator Miles Millar echoed the excitement, saying, “We have a broader canvas and more toys to play with. The world of Nevermore is much expanded — and we had a great time doing it.”

So yes, fans can expect a bigger, weirder, and more twisted version of Nevermore Academy. Wednesday Addams wouldn’t have it any other way.

Cast: Who’s Back And Who’s Joining

Jenna Ortega won’t just be leading the cast — she’ll also step behind the camera as a producer. And she won’t be alone. Returning fan favorites include Emma Myers (Enid), Hunter Doohan (Tyler), Joy Sunday (Bianca), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), and Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley). Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán will once again bring the goth glam as Morticia and Gomez Addams.

But there’s more. Joanna Lumley joins as Grandmama Hester Frump, the newest sharp-tongued addition to the Addams clan. Steve Buscemi will play Principal Dort, Nevermore’s new head after the tragic loss of Principal Weems. Also entering the madness: Billie Piper, Thandiwe Newton, and a returning Christopher Lloyd, adding more bite to this already stacked cast.

Where To Watch: Netflix, Obviously

Just like its first season, Wednesday Season 2 will stream exclusively on Netflix. So if you’ve already got a subscription, you’re all set. And if you don’t? Well, it might be time to embrace the creepy, kooky side of streaming.

