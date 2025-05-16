The second season of The Valley is currently airing, and the Vanderpump Rules spinoff has been witnessing some dwindling ratings. With viewership falling to half of the season 1 numbers, the future of the reality series is in jeopardy right now. Things are expected to change for the next edition.

Apart from the fact that the ratings have reduced massively, fans are not too happy about the direction the show has been going. Many have pointed out that The Valley has become toxic due to Jax Taylor’s behavior. Here’s everything we know about the state and future of the Bravo spinoff series.

Is The Valley Undergoing A Cast Shakeup Amid Declining Ratings & Toxic Cast Behavior?

According to The US Sun, The Valley is in for a big cast shake-up due to tanking viewership. The latest episodes rake in the lowest-ever ratings for the show. As per the report, it’s too soon to figure out who might be cut off by next time, but the cast “will not be the same” for season three.

“It’s too early to say how things will go next season, they still have a lot of this season to get through but the ratings decline has been a big blow for the show,” a source shared with the portal and added, “Between that and the problematic behavior of Jax, the higher-ups are weighing the options.”

It’s between “continuing with the trajectory going in,” which is not likely or regrouping for the next season. The insider stated, “They don’t want to enable his behavior. Putting the show on pause isn’t off the table either,” but seeing the state, “They’re not sure it can continue with the current way it’s going.”

The Valley is not exactly in danger of being cancelled, the source clarified, but a cast shakeup will definitely happen for season three. “The show cannot keep going on a downward trajectory like this. The source pointed out that there will 100% be changes to season 3,” the Bravo show.

“Some people won’t return, and new ones will be added. Who that will be is still to be determined,” they continued and pointed out that while fans don’t like Vanderpump Rules alums Scheana Shay and Lala Kent, bringing them “back in a larger role” could be “necessary to move the show forward.”

Meanwhile, the second season focuses on Jax checking into rehab for his cocaine addiction. He indulged in massive violent outbursts in front of his wife, Brittany Cartwright, and their son, Cruz, leading to her filing for divorce. According to the portal, Jax does not want to be seen in a negative light.

The insider alleged, “He knows what’s coming for him is bad, worse than anything he’s ever done, and Jax is f**king terrified of fans seeing this new season.” To wrap it up, the average viewership of The Valley season 1 was around 651,000, and the latest episode of season 2 raked in only 390,000.

