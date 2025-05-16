Prime Video is seemingly dropping major hints to set the stage for the Indian version of The Traitors. In a move to tease an introduction to the show, the OTT giant has put up billboards featuring iconic lines from its original shows, such as Mirzapur, Farzi, Paatal Lok, Panchayat, Call Me Bae, Bandish Bandits, and The Boys.

However, upon close observation, fans would notice that the quotes aren’t quite the same. The familiar fan-favorite lines have been tweaked with unexpected twists, setting off a wave of intrigue and speculation. The quotes also come with a poster of The Traitors and the franchise’s official logo.

It is clear that the billboards and quotes aren’t just part of a nostalgic throwback campaign. Instead, they’re a clue, a tease, and a sign that something thrilling is on the horizon. These original shows and the iconic lines are doing more than taking fans down memory lane. They’re setting the stage for something bigger—something unexpected. The Traitors is coming. And nothing is what it seems.

Prime Video will soon launch The Traitors, the Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed reality series. The show is characterized by betrayal, deceit, and drama that challenge its players’ intellect, wit, and strategic prowess.

Amid the ongoing excitement surrounding the shows, the billboards provide the first major glimpse into the world of The Traitors India. It marks the beginning of a journey that flips the script on what viewers expect from a reality show. The hoardings scream that the games have begun, and the clues are already in the open.

