Bobby Deol’s Baba power is on the right track even four weeks after its arrival on OTT. Aashram season 3, part 2, has garnered a total viewership of a massive 32.6 million views in four weeks, nailing a milestone none would have thought! Bobby Deol has surpassed the lifetime viewership of every single Indian web series of 2024!

Surpasses The Best – Mirzapur Season 3

The most viewed web series of 2024 is Mirzapur season 3, that garnered a total viewership of 30.8 million views on Prime Video. This was followed by Panchayat season 3’s 28.2 million views at number 2. Bobby Deol‘s web series has destroyed, both the popular series in a single week!

Aashram Season 3 OTT Verdict Week 4

Aashram season 3 part 2 arrived on MX Player and Prime Video on February 27. In the list of the most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of March 17-23, 2025, the web series garnered 4.2 million views in the fourth week.

Check out the week-wise viewership garnered by the web series in three weeks.

Week 1: 9.6 million

Week 2: 10.1 million

Week 3: 8.1 million

Week 4: 4.8 million

Total: 32.6 million

Only 1.7 Million Away From Last Season!

Aashram Season 3 Part 2 is now only 1.7 million views away to axe the lifetime viewership of part 1, which arrived in 2022 and garnered a viewership of 34.3 million views on MX Player and Prime Video.

Will It Beat The All-Time Record?

It would be interesting to see if Aashram season 3 surpasses the most-viewed web series on OTT post-pandemic. As per Ormax’s report, Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi garnered a total viewership of 37.1 million views in its lifetime and is the most-viewed Indian web series on OTT in a single year since 2020.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least one episode (show).

