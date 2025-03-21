After the success of the 15th season of the dating reality show Splitsvilla, fans have been eagerly waiting for an update regarding the next season. Now, according to a news report in Tellychakkar, YouTuber and social media influencer Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan might be seen hosting Splitsvilla X6 opposite Sunny Leone. Here’s comparing the net worth of the hosts and finding out who is leading the bankability game.

Sunny Leone Net Worth

According to the Economic Times, Sunny Leone’s current net worth is around 98 crores. The actress reportedly charges between 2 to 3 crore for a film or a dance number. Her salary for Splitsvilla X5 was said to be 5 lakh per episode.

The actress also dabbles as an entrepreneur which forms an important portion of her net worth. Her cruelty-free makeup brand Starstruck had an annual turnover of 10 crore according to a report in CNBCTV18. Furthermore, her perfume brand named Affeto Fragrances was sold in over 500 outlets in India. Sunny Leone also invested in a PETA-backed brand, I Am Animal.

The Ragini MMS 2 actress is also the owner of a wellness brand called Rize Bars along with a restaurant called Chica Loca. She opened the restaurant in January 2024 in Noida. Along with her husband Daniel Weber, Sunny Leone co-owns the media entertainment company called Suncity Media & Entertainment.

Abhishek Malhan Net Worth

Abhishek Malhan is one of the richest YouTubers in the country and his fame further catapulted after his appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 2. He enjoys a YouTube subscription count of 11.5 million and has a whopping 10.1 million followers on Instagram. According to Money Mint, his net worth is around 8 crores.

He earns over 8 lakhs per month through his YouTube videos. Enjoying several brand endorsements, he charges 5 lakhs per Instagram reel as part of these brand deals. Abhishek Malhan furthermore charges 4 lakhs per Instagram sponsored post and 3 lakhs for sponsored Instagram stories.

Abhishek Malhan charged 12 lakhs per week for his participation on Bigg Boss OTT 2. He resides in a lavish bungalow in Delhi which he purchased recently for a staggering 16 crores. Talking about his luxury wheels, he owns a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz worth 12.45 lakhs, a Tata Harrier for 24.27 lakhs and a Jaguar F-Pace worth 77.41 lakhs.

However, this proves that Sunny Leone enjoys a 91% higher net worth than her speculated Splitsvilla X6 co-host Abhishek Malhan. It will be interesting to see whether this news turns out to be true. The last season saw Aakriti Negi and Jashwanth Bopanna emerge as the winner of the show.

