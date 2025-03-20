Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are yet to confirm their divorce. The cricketer and his estranged wife were reportedly living separately for almost 2 and a half years. The Bombay High Court has now granted them divorce. Scroll below to learn all about the final verdict, alimony amount, and more!

For a while now, rumors have been rife that Dhanashree Verma had been paid a whopping sum of 60 crores in divorce alimony. The social media personality faced massive backlash and had been a constant target of trolls on social media. Her family had to eventually clarify that the reports were baseless.

Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce Alminony!

As per the latest report by Bar and Bench, Yuzvendra Chahal has agreed to pay a permanent alimony of 4.75 crores to Dhanashree Verma during the legal proceedings. He has already paid 2.37 crores, which is almost 50% of the total sum. The pending amount was reportedly seen as non-compliance by the family court.

As per multiple reports, Yuzvendra Chahal has a net worth of 45 crores as of 2025. This means he has paid around 10.55% of his fortunes in divorce alimony to Dhanashree Verma. Earlier reports claimed he would have to shell more than his estimated bank balance. But clearly, that is not the case!

Bombay High Court had fast-tracked the divorce matter of Yuzvendra and Dhanashree, and as the cricketer would get busy with IPL 2025 and will not be available after March 2021.

Has Yuzvendra Chahal already moved on?

During the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 finale, Yuzvendra Chahal made a bold appearance with his rumored girlfriend RJ Mahvash in the crowd. Speculations sparked about whether they were dating, but the duo has remained tight-lipped about their rumored romance.

Meanwhile, RJ Mahvash shared a cryptic post amid Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma’s legal divorce proceedings. She wrote, “Jhut, lalach, aur fareb se parey hain..khuda ka shukr ainey aaj bhi khade hain…”

Netizens are convinced that Mahvash took an indirect dig at Yuzi’s ex-wife. Take a look at the viral post below:

