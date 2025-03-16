Rishabh Pant is inevitably one of the most promising cricketers of today. Even though he did not play a single match at the Champions Trophy, his extravagant by the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2024 for 27 crore made several headlines. Let us take a look at his stellar net worth and assets. Apart from his remuneration in the Indian Premier League (IPL), a major portion of the cricketer’s net worth also comes from his salary from his Grade B contract with the BCCI.

Rishabh Pant’s Net Worth

According to a news report in the Indulge Express, Rishabh Pant’s jaw-dropping net worth is around 100 crores. He is said to be one of the most bankable and richest cricketers in India. The purchase price of the cricketer at IPL 2024 has also played a huge role in his net worth. Being a part of the Grade B contract with the BCCI, Pant’s annual salary is reportedly 3 crores.

Rishabh Pant’s stupendous playing and talent made him an important part of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. He was also given A Grade contract from BCCI between 2022 to 2023 wherein he was valued at 5 crore. However, his unfortunate injury in December 2022 was a major obstacle in his game. The report further mentions that currently, he is associated with the BCCI with a Grade B contract worth 3 crores.

Decoding Rishabh Pant’s Remuneration

Rishabh Pant’s salary for the Test matches is 15 lakhs while he receives 6 lakhs for the One Day Internationals (ODIs). Furthermore, he takes home 3 lakhs for playing the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). Another major chunk of his net worth comes from his numerous brand endorsements.

Rishabh Pant’s Assets

Talking about his assets, the report further stated that Rishabh Pant owns many valuable properties across India. His luxurious Delhi home is around 2 crore. He also owns properties in places like Dehradun, Haridwar and Roorkee. Coming to his love for luxury wheels, he owns a Ford Mustang worth 2 crore, and an Audi A8 worth 1.8 crore. He is also a proud owner of a 2 crore worth Mercedes Benz GLE. Well, inevitably, Pant’s staggering net worth and assets is the testimony of his hard work, talent and a rising bankability.

