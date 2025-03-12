Moving on from the blockbuster ICC Champions Trophy, fans are excited for the upcoming IPL 2025. Yes, the latest edition of the Indian Premier League is just a few days away. The opening match is scheduled to take place on March 22. Ahead of the highly anticipated edition of the IPL, today, we’ll be comparing Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. This comparison will be about their paychecks throughout the years and their total earnings. So, keep reading for the detailed report!

Both Shreyas and Rishabh are highly talented and skilled players of the Indian cricket team. Time and again, they have proved their mettle by performing on most crucial occasions. Last year, we witnessed a battle between both for bagging the highest paycheck in the league’s history. During the auction for the upcoming season, Shreyas created history by bagging the highest sum. Within a few minutes, he was toppled by Rishabh.

Shreyas Iyer’s dream run in IPL!

Shreyas Iyer started his IPL career in 2015 with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). In the first season, he bagged an impressive price of 2.60 crores. At the same price, he played for Delhi for three seasons. In 2018, he witnessed a massive hike and was given a paycheck of 7 crores by Delhi, all thanks to his impressive batting skills. He remained in the team for the next three seasons at the same price.

In 2022, Shreyas was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for 12.25 crores. He was made KKR’s captain, and he displayed good leadership qualities. He remained with KKR at the same for the next two years. In 2024, KKR won under his leadership, thus boosting his value and demand in IPL. Surprisingly, he quit KKR at the last auction, and in this upcoming season, he’ll be playing for Punjab Kings. For IPL 2025, he was bought by Punjab at a staggering 26.75 crores, making him the second highest-paid player in IPL history.

Rishabh Pant’s unbelievable earnings from IPL

Rishabh Pant started his IPL journey in 2016 when he played for Delhi Daredevils for 1.90 crores. Pant displayed his hitting and wicket-keeping skills right from the beginning. As a result, Delhi bought him for a total of nine seasons until 2024. For 2016 and 2017, he received a paycheck of 1.90 crores. In 2018, it was massively hiked up to 8 crores.

In 2021, Rishabh Pant received 15 crores. From 2022 to 2024, he received 16 crores for each season. During the IPL 2025 auction, the wicket-keeper batter was bought by Lucknow Supergiants at an unprecedented 27 crores, thus making him the most expensive player in IPL history.

Shreyas Iyer VS Rishabh Pant IPL earnings

Overall, Iyer has amassed a huge 99.30 crores from his IPL contracts (including 2025). This is a really massive sum, but Pant is ahead of him by enjoying a total of 117.80 crores, which is insane. If compared, Pant is ahead by 18.63%.

