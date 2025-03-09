The Indian cricket team is impressive on paper and the ground as well. Loaded with match winners, the team looks perfect and balanced. One such match-winner is Kuldeep Yadav. Even today, his attacking spin bowling looked impressive in the ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. Such performances on important occasions have helped him gain star status among new-generation bowlers. So today, let’s discuss his net worth and earnings!

Annual salary

As we mentioned above, the star Chinaman bowler has proved his mettle on important occasions. This has resulted in him climbing the ladder of success as an international player. Currently, he is signed under a Grade B contract by BCCI. As per this contract, Yadav earns a solid salary of 3 crores annually. If he continues to play consistently, it won’t be surprising if he gets promoted to the Grade A contract in the coming years.

IPL earnings

Kuldeep Yadav started his IPL innings in 2012 when Mumbai Indians picked him for 10 lakh. He witnessed a major turnaround in 2018 when Kolkata Knight Riders acquired his services for a whopping 5.8 crores. For the same price, he remained with the team till 2021. In 2022, he went to Delhi Capitals for 2 crores. He played at the same price till 2024.

Overall, Kuldeep Yadav has made impressive earnings of around 31 crores from IPL career.

Home, luxury cars, and endorsements

According to reports, Kuldeep Yadav has a lavish house in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where he currently resides. While the cost of the house is unknown, it has impressive interior design.

The star Chinaman bowler has a couple of luxury vehicles, including a Ford EcoSport and an Audi A6. Both are compact SUVs and carry a hefty price tag. The price of the Audi 6 is said to be between 60 lakh and 70 lakh.

Unlike Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Yadav’s endorsement fee is unknown. According to Sportskeeda, he is currently associated with big brands like Adidas, Sanspareils Greenlands, Ace Money Transfer, Real11, Fan Craze, Zebronics, and Oppo.

Net worth of Kuldeep Yadav

As we can see, Kuldeep Yadav has made his fortune mainly through cricket. Including the value of BCCI contracts, IPL contracts, and assets, the 30-year-old’s net worth is around 32 crores, which is impressive for his age.

