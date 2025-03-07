Team India (men) had been unstoppable throughout the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Our cricketing side always looked dominant on paper, and even on the ground, it has delivered immensely. As a result, we have managed to make our place in the much-awaited final match of the tournament, and this Sunday, the high-voltage game will be played against New Zealand. While the excitement is already high for the on-ground battle, can you guess the prize money for the winning side? Keep reading for the exciting information!

The winning side will win it big!

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket team will play New Zealand this Sunday (March 9) in Dubai. The match will be telecast at 2:30 pm IST. Considering the top form, India is considered a favorite in the final, but one can’t take New Zealand’s side lightly. Whoever the winner is, it will be an exciting time for the team as the winning prize is huge.

Apart from lifting the trophy, the winner of the ICC Champions Trophy will receive a whopping $2.24 million, which equals 19.47 crores in Indian rupees. The runner-up team will receive a sum of $1.12 million, which equals 9.74 crores in Indian rupees. It will be interesting to see which side walks away with the biggest prize money this Sunday.

Prize money for remaining teams

Of all eight teams, the teams that lost the semi-finals will be given $560K each, which equals 4.87 crores in Indian rupees. So, Australia and South Africa will be given this prize money. Teams that finished at fifth and sixth spots will be given $350K each, which equals 3.04 crores. Here, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be getting this sum.

England and Pakistan, which were placed in seventh and eighth spots, will be given $140K each, which is equivalent to 1.21 crores.

Apart from the prize money, all eight participating teams of the ICC Champions Trophy will be honored with $125K each, which equals 1.08 crores.

Where to watch India VS New Zealand?

Digitally, one can watch the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand on JioHotstar. On TV, one can watch the match on Star Sports and Sports18 channels.

