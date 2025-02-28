Mohammed Shami is undoubtedly one of the best pacers to come out of the bowling side of the Indian cricket team. The star pacer has been highly consistent, not just in the pace but also in accuracy. Time and again, the star pacer has proved his mettle by picking up crucial wickets. Be it any game format, Shami is always there to give major breakthroughs. Being such a valuable player, the Indian bowling veteran enjoys solid earnings in return. So, let’s discuss his net worth today!

Annual salary

The 34-year-old fast bowler has been part of the Indian cricket team for over a decade now, and on several occasions, he has played an important role in scoring victories. Because he is such a valuable asset for the side, the BCCI has secured him in the Grade A list of players. As per this contract, he receives a solid sum of 5 crores as an annual salary.

Besides the annual salary, Mohammed Shami also enjoys a lucrative sum for playing each game. For each test match, he receives 15 lakh. For each ODI, he enjoys a sum of 6 lakh. To play each T20I, he gets paid 3 lakh rupees. It is also said that Shami will soon enter the Grade A+, pushing his salary up to 7 crores.

IPL earnings

Mohammed Shami has been an active player in the IPL since 2011. He began his journey with Kolkata Knight Riders, securing a paycheck of 10 lakh. He witnessed a major turnaround in 2022 when he received a whopping 6.25 crores. For IPL 2025, he is secured by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a career-best paycheck of 10 crores. Overall, it is learned that Shami has made over 50 crores through his IPL contracts.

Home, luxury cars, and endorsements

Reportedly, the bowling veteran has built a luxury farmhouse in Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, which is spread across a big area. The cost of the same is said to be 12-15 crores.

Mohammed Shami is a fan of four-wheelers, and his collection speaks volumes of it. His collection has powerful and luxurious cars like Audi, BMW 5 series, Jaguar F type, and Toyota Fortuner. The total value of these cars is said to be around 2.50 crores.

Shami is also associated with brands like Nike, OctaFX, Blitzpools, Stanford, Puma, Hell energy drink, and the Vision 11 fantasy app. He reportedly charges 1 crore for each brand endorsement.

Net worth of Mohammed Shami

Overall, thanks to hefty IPL earnings, a lucrative BCCI contract, and other sources, Mohammed Shami enjoys a solid net worth of 47 crores, as per Sportkeeda. Considering the consistent performance, the star player is expected to mint moolah in the coming years.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more cricket stories!

Must Read: Axar Patel Net Worth: 31-Year-Old All-Rounder Enjoys An Immense Fortune, Thanks To 3 Crores’ Annual Salary, Luxury Vehicles & Much More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News