The last season of the Indian Premier League was a complete riot, and just after it ended, the buzz for IPL 2025 started building. Now, the countdown has begun, and in over a month, the latest edition of the cricket league is going to be unleashed. Before discussing it further, let us inform you that the opening match will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders, aka KKR, and Royal Challengers Bangalore, aka RCB. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Opening match date and other details

While the Indian Premier League is yet to officially announce its schedule, ESPNcricinfo reports that the first match will be played between the defending champions KKR and RCB. The 10-team league matches will start 12 days after the final of Champions Trophy final. For the unversed, the Champions Trophy final will be played on March 9. On March 22, the first match of the latest IPL edition will be played.

The IPL 2025 opener is scheduled to take place at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, KKR’s home ground. This is going to be a big benefit for the team. Let’s see if Kolkata turns this benefit into an actual win.

Head-to-head

Before KKR and RCB face each other at Eden Gardens on March 22, let’s discuss the head-to-head situation until now. For those who aren’t aware, both teams have played against each other 34 times. Out of these 34 matches, Kolkata has won most of them, with 20 victories in its kitty. On the other hand, Bangalore has won 14 games.

Out of all the matches that have been played between both, the highest score of KKR has been 222 runs, while the lowest score is 84 runs. RCB’s highest head-to-head score has been 221 runs, while the lowest is 49 runs.

More about IPL 2025

While dates haven’t been announced yet, it is learned that the final of IPL 2025 is scheduled for May 25. The league will be played at 12 venues, including the traditional home grounds of 10 teams and two additional grounds – Guwahati and Dharamsala.

Meanwhile, Rajat Patidar will lead RCB in this IPL. The captain of KKR has yet to be decided.

