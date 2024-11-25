The much-awaited auction for IPL 2025 started yesterday in full swing. Held at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah, the grand event was a blockbuster on day 1 as we witnessed the record of Mitchell Starc getting broken by Shreyas Iyer, who was later surpassed by Rishabh Pant. So, today, we’ll be revisiting Starc’s rise as the most expensive player and the latest downfall of his salary.

Starc is an Australian cricketer who is widely popular for his aggressive left-arm fast bowling. He’s a wicket-taking bowler and is known for his aggressive style of bowling. In limited-overs, he has displayed his strength in death overs with perfect yorkers and deadly bouncers. Apart from this deadly bowling, Starc is also known for hitting the ball very hard. So, he is the perfect package for a limited-over game.

Considering all qualities, Kolkata Knight Riders went full throttle during the auction for IPL 2024 and got him for a staggering 24.75 crores. This purchase by KKR was made on December 19, 2023, making Starc the most expensive player in the history of IPL. Despite spending so much, the franchise didn’t get much in return, as Starc’s performance wasn’t up to the mark.

With a not-so-good performance in IPL 2024, it was on the cards that Mitchell Starc would see a cut in his price, and that’s what exactly happened. He was released by KKR, and yesterday, he was up for auction for IPL 2025. He had a base price of 2 crores and was bought by Delhi Capitals for 11.75 crores.

If we compare the latest price with last year’s price, Mitchell Starc’s salary has dropped by 52.52%.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer surpassed Starc yesterday by bagging a price of 26.75 crores from Punjab Kings. Just a few minutes later, he was surpassed by Rishabh Pant, who was sold to Lucknow Supergiants for 27 crores and became the most expensive player. So, Starc held the most expensive player position for 341 days (from December 19, 2023, to November 24, 2024).

