Very rarely in Indian Premier League, aka IPL, bowlers have dominated the auction and everyone was stunned when Mitchell Starc grabbed the record-breaking sum for IPL 2024. His jaw-dropping salary is still a debatable thing and it received mixed reactions from cricket experts. But do you want to know, how Starc’s journey has been in terms of remuneration? Keep reading for more details.

For those who don’t know, Starc is an Australian cricketer and widely popular for his aggressive left-arm fast bowling. He’s a wicket-taking bowler and is very aggressive in his approach. In limited-overs cricket, he has displayed his strength in death overs with perfect yorkers and deadly bouncers. Apart from this, Starc also strikes the ball very hard, taking it out of the ground. So, overall, he could be described as a perfect cricketing package.

Talking about the IPL career, Mitchell Starc made his debut in 2014 when he was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In the first season, Starc received an impressive salary of 5 crores. During that season, the Australian pacer gained attention due to catching technique and even an altercation with Mumbai Indians’ Kieron Pollard.

In 2015, he stayed with Bangalore but missed a few matches due to a knee injury. He made a smashing comeback and turned the fortunes for the team. Starc got the same amount for this season. He was retained by RCB in 2016 for the same amount but missed the season due to a foot fracture injury. In 2017, he again received the same amount, but he didn’t play for the team as he wanted to fully focus on the ICC Champions Trophy of 2017.

In 2018, Mitchell Starc was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for 9.40 crores but didn’t play a single game due to injury. Eventually, he was released from his contract. After that, he directly returned to IPL 2024 and was bought by KKR for a record-breaking sum of 24.75 crores, which is a hike of 395% compared to his salary of 5 crores in the debut season.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more IPL-related stories!

Must Read: IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Gets Into ‘Don’t Angry Me’ Mode As He Loses Calm At Cameraman During CSK VS LSG

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News