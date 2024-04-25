MS Dhoni is widely famous for maintaining his calm in pressure situations. Throughout his illustrious career, we have seen Dhoni staying cool as ice, and during his days of captaincy, he was also known as Captain Cool. On many occasions, the cricket veteran has ditched his cool avatar, and recently, during the match of IPL 2024, viewers witnessed one such instance. Keep reading to know more!

MSD is an absolute legend, and he enjoys a cult following. Even his glimpse in a stadium makes the crowd go wild. In IPL, no matter where he plays, Dhoni enjoys tremendous response from the audience. No matter how he performs, even the presence of the legendary player is enough to trigger an eruption among people in the stadium.

On Monday, during the match between CSK (Chennai Super Kings) and LSG (Lucknow Super Giants), the spectators were enjoying the superb batting partnership between Chennai captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube. In between the game, the cameraman decided to treat fans at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium with a glimpse of MS Dhoni by zooming into a dressing room. But what happened next took everyone by surprise.

The cameraman, focussing the camera on him, irked MS Dhoni, and he warned the man behind the lens by showing a water bottle in his hand. While the crowd erupted with joy, the cameraman decided not to trigger Dhoni anymore by shifting his focus. This moment easily makes it to the list of most entertaining moments of IPL 2024.

Meanwhile, talking about the match further, MS Dhoni didn’t get much of a chance to entertain the crowd, but he did his best by striking the only delivery he got out of the boundary line. For the unversed, Dhoni got the last ball of the innings to play, and on that, he hit a four and took the score of CSK to 210 runs.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more IPL 2024 stories!

Must Read: IPL 2024: DAVID WARNER TASTED HIS PEAK SALARY AT 12.50 CRORES, ONLY TO SEE A DECLINE OF 50% IN THE CURRENT SEASON

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News