Kolkata Knight Riders are battling it out with Royal Challengers Bengaluru today, but all eyes are on Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. Their public disagreement in IPL 2023 went viral, but it all ended. Recent pictures and videos of the two meeting and chatting before their match today have gone viral online. Netizens are confused, and their reactions are hilarious.

A quick backstory to their alleged feud: in IPL 2023, when RCB faced Lucknow Giants, Gambhir was coaching the team, and after a disagreement in the match between Kohli and Naveen Ul-Haq, Gambhir and Kohli rushed to the ground in a scene that escalated and defused in a matter of seconds. However, the Cold War goes back years, which neither has addressed. The recent pictures offer a very different story, with both Kohli and Gamvhir embracing and chatting along, and their ‘Bhaichara’ is sending the internet fans into a frenzy.

Fans of IPL and the respective teams of KKR and RCB have been reacting to the match in the most hilarious ways, and we have compiled some of the best reactions here for you.

Gambhir and Kohli are both renowned for showing their true feelings. Though their previous altercations were spontaneous, they have previously engaged in a few of them. The two of them were spotted having an intense conversation before the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs. Kolkata Knight Riders game at Eden Gardens.

But like we said, all’s good in the hood. The Delhi boys have patched up, and everything’s okay for the IPL 2024 season.

Kolkata Knight Riders are having a strong season, with only two losses, and are in second place on the charts. But Royal Challengers Bengaluru is still in 10th place, with only one win so far.

