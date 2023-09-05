Virat Kohli Says "I Am Inspired By My Wife Anushka Sharma" As He Reveals The One Person He Wanted To Meet But Could Not

Cricket star Virat Kohli has shared how his actress-wife Anushka Sharma inspires him and even revealed about the one person he couldn’t meet.

“I am inspired by my wife Anushka Sharma. I am impressed by her perseverance and determination to do the right thing no matter how hard it gets,” Virat said.

He also added, “There was this one person whom I wanted to meet but never could, and that is Kishore Kumar. I wished to meet him a long time back, but i couldn’t.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in Italy in December 2017 after dating for a long time.

In January 2021, Anushka and Virat welcomed their first bundle of joy- a daughter and named her Vamika.

In 2023, the couple announced their new philanthropic venture “SEVVA”, with their daughter Vamika as a partner.

On the acting front, Anushka Sharma will next be seen in ‘Chakda Xpress’, where she will be seen playing female cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Virat Kohli will be seen playing for India at the Asia Cup 2023, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

