Anushka Sharma is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She is one of the few stars who have worked with all three Khans of Bollywood. She has also worked with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. The actress’ on-screen chemistry with actors has been a captivating element that has left audiences enthralled.

Ranveer and Anushka first appeared together in Band Baaja Baarat, which turned out to be a successful film. They were later seen together in ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’. Later director Zoya Akhtar managed to cast Ranveer and Anushka in Dil Dhadakne Do as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh also claimed that they share the best on-screen chemistry. However, Anushka Sharma feels she has best with Ranbir Kapoor. “I think Ranbir and I have a natural chemistry, just like the film needed,” she said talking to Bombay Times.

Take a look at the video below:

As soon as the video went viral on Reddit, many netizens were divided between Anushka’s onscreen chemistry with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. A user said, “Yeah I think Anushka and Ranveer have better chemistry than Ranbir and Anushka. BBB and DDD are proof. I think Ranbir and Anushka have better off-screen chemistry though.” While another user wrote, “Well she wasn’t going to say Ranveer especially after what happened between them but I think they were on fire on all the 3 films they did together. Especially the first two, BBB and LvRB”

A third user commented, “Ranveer has the best chemistry with Anushka for sure 🫶🏻💖✨” Another user wrote, “In band baaja I would agree with this…very natural between the two. I think he has great untapped chemistry with Priyanka…too bad gunday was what it was…they work together as everything and I wish someone would cast them again.”

Does Anushka Sharma have better chemistry with Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor? What do you guys think? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Is Akshay Kumar Really Helping Sunny Deol To Pay Off His Rs 56 Crore Debt? OMG 2 Star’s Spokesperson Finally Reveals The Truth!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News