It is not easy to be a popular band, especially when you hail from Disney and enjoy a massive fanbase. Yes, we are talking about the Jonas Brothers, who have been rocking their fans’ world since 2005. After a long hiatus of six years, the three brothers, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas, reunited to bring the band back in 2019, and since then, they have been busy with their tours. As they often receive gifts from their beloved fans, nothing has ever topped the most bizarre one that they got back in 2009. It was a dead shark.

The three brothers began their band in 2005 but garnered success only after they appeared on the Disney movie series Camp Rock. The trio was shot to immense fame as they were even nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards and won the Breakthrough Artists title at American Music Awards. By 2009, the group even sold over eight million albums across the world and became a global sensation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While their fan following was growing every day, their fans were undoubtedly eager to see them. Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas were highly popular among their female fans and received cute gifts from them on a daily basis. However, it was one gift that left the three of them speechless. As per Insider, in 2009, Jonas Brothers received a dead shark as a gift.

Reacting to the dead shark gift, Nick Jonas, who is married to Priyanka Chopra, said, “It was only a baby shark, but they’d preserved it in this tube for us. That was odd.” He mentioned how a note from the fan explaining the gift would have been better and continued, “It was just, ‘Here’s a dead shark.”

Kevin Jonas further mentioned how he was surprised to learn that people buy dead sharks. He said, “Is there such a website as Buyadeadshark.com?” While the band already has many accolades in their name, if there was one for receiving the most bizarre gifts, they would have won a nomination.

Receiving a dead shark as a gift is also considered bad luck by some people, but it did not turn the band’s fate, which was to reach the pinnacle of success. Jonas Brothers went on to release four albums after 2009. Due to a major rift between Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas, the trio broke up in 2013 and went on to focus on their individual careers. After a long break of six years, the trio came back together in 2019 with their album Sucker and has been unbreakable since then.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Depp Vs Heard Docu-Series Twitter Review Out! Johnny Depp’s Abusive Portrayal Gets Noticed & Amber Heard Is Called Stupid By Netizens, A User Said, “Absolutely Crock Of Sh*t”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News