There once was a time when lip-locks were censored in films and shows, but as time progressed, the audiences are now entertained with full-blown s*x scenes where the actors are often completely n*ked. While many stars have no objection to acting in as much clothing as they were born, actress Sarah Jessica Parker has other views.

The actress, who became a world-renowned actress after playing Carrie Bradshaw in the comedy-drama series Sex and the City and its subsequent films, has a no-n*dity clause in all the contracts she signs. Read on to know why she’s against acting n*ked and what she thinks of body doubles doing n*De scenes for her.

During a 2016 interview with The Hollywood Reporter – while talking about her HBO drama ‘Divorce’, Sarah Jessica Parker once again confirmed that she had a non-n*dity clause in her contract. The ‘Hocus Pocus’ star said, “I’ve always had one, and it’s apropos of absolutely nothing.”

Sarah Jessica Parker continued, “Some people have a perks list, and they are legendary. They have to have white candles in their room. I don’t have a crazy list like that. I’ve just always had a no-nudity clause.” The ‘Sex And The City’ star added, “I’m a modest person.”

According to The Sun – via DailyMail, SJP – while making it perfectly clear that she will not go n*de for any scene, added that she isn’t in favour of a body double posing n*ked in her name. She said, ‘You couldn’t pay me enough to have someone pretend they were me doing a nude scene. No body doubles — that’s part of my contract.”

While we talk about Sarah Jessica Parker and her no-n*dity clause, let us tell you she’s one of the only original four actresses not to have a revealing n*de scene when the Sex And The City series and movies were in production. When the show was released in the summer of 1998, the actress was reportedly under pressure to feature in s*xualised scenes, given the show’s theme.

