Emma Stone is among the leading actresses in Hollywood. With her sheer talent and hard work, the actress has won millions of hearts showcasing her craft. Apart from her acting, she is also known for her impeccable fashion picks and red-carpet appearances. However, during one such appearance at the Oscars 2015, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction giving photographers a glimpse of her crotch. But, flashing her nude underwear did not bother her as she continued her walk unfazed.

Stone began her acting career in 2005 with a small role in The New Partridge Family, a pilot episode for a then-proposed TV series. After appearing in more TV shows, she finally landed a part in the 2007 movie Superbad and since then has never looked back.

Throughout her career of over 15 years, Emma Stone has explored various genres and received a lot of praise for her work. In 2014, she appeared in the critically acclaimed drama romance Birdman and bagged her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a leading role. For the 87th Academy Awards, the actress arrived in a stunning golden green coloured gown, custom-made by Elie Saab.

As per E! News, The full-sleeved gown featured shimmery patterns all over it with a lot of sheer spaces. It also had a risky high slit that turned out to create some problems on the red carpet. As The Amazing Spider-Man star was walking down the carpet, she tried to adjust her gown’s train and ended up accidentally flashing her nude underwear to the camera.

Emma Stone Has an Oscars Wardrobe Malfunction, “Accidentally” 😉 Flashes Her Crotch on the Red Carpet. Riiiiiiight.😉 pic.twitter.com/ZSFwkJ8MiM — Adrien Bissy (@AdrienBissy) February 23, 2015

Despite the wardrobe mishap, Emma Stone was as cheerful as she always is. She did not win the trophy but her movie did take home a ton of them, including the Best Director and Best Picture. Two years later, Stone won her first Oscar for her film La La Land.

