Johnny Depp needs no introduction. The actor – world famous for playing Captain Jack Sparrow, is loved by many but often makes the headlines for not-so-pleasant reasons too. While one of the most recent topics he was part of was the ‘Depp vs Heard’ case, in 2021, he was in the middle of a controversy when he compared doing photo shoots to being r*ped.

While reading this statement, we remembered Salman Khan irking the public in 2016 and courting legal problems (via complaints filed by the Maharashtra State Commission for Women and National Commission for Women (NCW)) for saying he felt like a ‘r*ped woman’ owing to the gruelling shoot of ‘Sultan’. While Khan remained tight-lipped about the issue, here’s what Johnny did.

As per reports, when Johnny Depp’s statement made the headlines, he welcomed the irk of RAINN (R*pe, Abuse & Incest National Network). Read on to know what he said and his response to the backlash.

During his spread for Vanity Fair’s November 2011 issue, Johnny Depp got the whole talking and created a media firestorm when he compared doing a photo shoot to being r*ped. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ had told the publication, “Well, you just feel like you’re being r*ped somehow. R*ped. The whole thing. It feels like a kind of weird — just weird.”

This ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ actor statement didn’t sit well with many, with RAINN’s spokesperson Katherine Hull calling out the star. She slammed the ‘Alice in Wonderland’ actor’s unfortunate comparison, saying, “While photos may feel at times intrusive, being photographed in no way compares to r*pe — a violent crime which affects another American every two minutes.”

Following this backlash, Johnny Depp apologised via an email to RAINN, reading, “I understand there is no comparison and I am very regretful. In an effort to correct my lack of judgment, please accept my heartfelt apology.”

What do you think of Johnny making such a controversial statement but taking responsible and apologizing later? Let us know in the comments.

