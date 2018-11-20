Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald India Box Office: Stays Ordinary On Its 1st Monday!

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald India Box Office: It’s a no-show for Bollywood this week, as all the new releases are performing dull at the box office. While the new outings like Pihu, Mohalla Assi are running with negligible footfalls, its Hollywood release Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, which is dominating the ticket windows.

After taking an average start of 3 crores on opening day, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald has made a collection of 13.25 crores after four days i.e. Monday. It collected 1.25 crores on its first Monday. Even though the collections are just ordinary, its way better than other Bollywood releases of the week.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is the second in the planned five movies spin-off franchise from the Harry Potter films. The first part Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them came out in 2016.

With the franchise, J.K. Rowling went back in time to introduce a thriving world of magic, magical creatures, and wizards in New York. It brought forward new characters like Tina (Katherine Waterston), Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), Grindelwald, Queenie and Kowalski (Dan Fogler).

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald takes forward the story, bringing a darker and complex view of the world and sets the foundation of the events leading to the universe of the popular Harry Potter world.

In an interview to IMDb, the actor Jude Law, who essays young Dumbledore in the film, said he enjoyed being part of the movie, read a statement. “I wasn’t even thinking about the pressure! I was thrilled and excited because while my children were growing up I read them Harry Potter books and went with them to see the films.”