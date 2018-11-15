Pihu Movie Review: Pihu Myra Vishwakarma Will Steal The Heart Through Your Mouth!

Pihu Movie Review Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Star Cast: Pihu Myra Vishwakarma & her innocence!

Director: Vinod Kapri

What’s Good: The idea of getting a 2-year-old toddler on screen and making her the only character to be seen in the film, some moments that make your mouth smaller for your heart to come out, maintaining that 90 minute pace without any notable dialogue or even a song!

What’s Bad: The one line story gets stretched because of certain obvious reasons you’ll know when you watch the film, it’s a very difficult conundrum that pace acts as both a hero as well as a villain for the film, way too many cinematic liberties!

Loo Break: It’s a 90 minute film, those discomforting moments might force some to crave for a break but that’ll just be possible in the interval point.

Watch or Not?: The movie has two big things that might go against it – it’ll make a certain section of audience uncomfortable and there will be few who’ll get bored midway. It needs patience and an eye to see how difficult it must’ve been for the makers to pull this off – if you’re from this section, please go and watch!

The movie starts with a birthday song & we get to know it’s Pihu’s (Pihu Myra Vishwakarma) birthday. Backed by just the audio and opening credits, the makers take us to the next day throughout which the entire film is set. Pihu wakes up to her dead mother & a father who’s currently out of town. Amidst all the last night’s birthday decorations, the house is full of balloons and other colorful things.

It’s a normal day for Pihu & she’s totally unaware how she’s trapped in a house with her mother who’s no more. She tries to wake her up by putting her favourite daily soap on TV and does what not. Getting lost midway, she starts playing with her doll like all the kids do. From going washroom to having food, things start getting tougher for Pihu and the story revolves around what all her kid-brain does on being left alone.

Pihu Movie Review: Script Analysis

There’s a scene in the film in which a lady sees Pihu in the balcony & screams at her to get down. We all expect, the lady will come and see what’s wrong with her but she doesn’t. Like this there are many liberties taken just to carry the story forward. This is a tailor-made idea for a short film & the fact that it has been made into a feature film is itself fascinating. My major issue with the first half was how the makers directly jumped to the battlefield without establishing any connect.

It’s natural to have a connect with a 2-year-old kid whose mother is lying dead in front of her, but I craved for couple of scenes of them in the start just to get us linked deeply. I have all the respect for makers to pull this film off without any major glitch. Think of a toddler being alone in a house & bring in any possible combination that will put her in a trouble; makers have achieved everything in those regards. From a microwave oven to an iron board, a fridge to an open balcony – all of them and much more play an important role to bring in the ‘limited’ thrills. Some of them work, some of them don’t.

Pihu Movie Review: Star Performance

Pihu Myra Vishwakarma will steal everyone’s heart (through their mouth) with her unbelievable performance. Yes, it’s director’s efforts at the end of the day but, for Pihu, to be herself at this age and achieving what she has is commendable. With all her cuteness, it’s also the pain that reflects in her eyes. It’s definitely a one-of-a-kind feat to establish in Bollywood.

There’s no one else to talk about in this section because there was no one in the film apart from her. We can hear her father on the phone (a glimpse in the end), her mom is dead throughout and voice of a cribbing neighbor.

Pihu Movie Review: Direction, Music

Vinod Kapri shot around 60 hours of raw footage of Pihu’s acting and from that he shortlisted around 85 minutes for the film – that dedication! Screenplay is very tight at certain places and that helps to get the thrills right but the issue is it gets very repetitive. I loved the way how Vinod mixed some light hearted moments as well some very brave moments (look out for the breast-feeding sequence) along with the thrills.

Vishal Khurana‘s background score is the second lead to Pihu in the film. It perfectly complements the tension created by the screenplay. Beautiful usage of piano and violin sums up this melancholic background score.

Pihu Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Pihu will disturb you in many ways but at the same time will somewhere create a sense of responsibility. Yes, a lot was shown in the trailer but that may be because makers wanted to pull you to the theaters to watch the film? Watch it for its novelty factor and a very good performance by Pihu Myra Vishwakarma.

Three stars!

Pihu Movie Trailer

Pihu Movie releases on 16th November, 2018.

