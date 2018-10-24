Pihu Trailer: It’ll Force You To Hold Your Breath Throughout!

Pihu Trailer: Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, under their banners RSVP and Roy Kapur Films respectively, are presenting the trailer of their upcoming film Pihu, directed by national award winning director Vinod Kapri. The film is slated to release on 16th November 2018.

Pihu, based on true events, is a film about 2 year old girl trapped in an apartment alone. It is an emotionally riveting thriller based on a true story which is sure to intrigue audiences. This is the first of its kind film to have only a 2 year old protagonist throughout the entire duration of the film.

Director Vinod Kapri said, “The film is very close to my heart. I am very happy to present the trailer to the audiences today.”

The dynamic producer duo of Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, who in their UTV days had left behind a legacy of path-breaking content-driven movies like The Lunchbox, Shahid and Khosla Ka Ghosla to name a few, are elated to be presenting the unique, impactful and critically acclaimed film Pihu.

Pihu has received accolades at various international film festivals. Pihu was selected as an official entry for prestigious international film festivals which include Vancouver, Palm springs, Iran, Morocco, and Germany. It also went on to win ‘Best Film’ at Morocco. It was also the opening film at India’s biggest film festival – International Film Festival of India, Goa (2017) where it received rave reviews.