MeToo: Looks Like There’s No Escape For Sajid Khan As Another Actress Accuses Him Of Cheap Gestures!

Ever since the #MeToo campaign kickstarted, it exposed the Bollywood’s renowned celebrities. There were many debates on existence of casting couch in industry but none of such topics came to the limelight. All thanks to Tanushree Dutta, who raised her voice against sexual harassment and ignited the campaign like never before. Recently filmmaker Sajid Khan, was accused by journalist Karishma Upadhyay, actress Saloni Chopra and Rachel White for sexual harassment and now it looks like sleepless nights will continue for the filmmaker as another actress, Priyanka Bose accused him of assault.

Priyanka Bose, who has acted in critically acclaimed films like Lion, Gulaab Gang, and Half Ticket among others, opened up about the incident that allegedly took place when Sajid had called her for an audition.

In an interview with Miss Malini, she shared about an ordeal with Sajid. She quoted, “He called me for an audition. The text from his assistant read, ‘Should be comfortable in a bikini.’ When I landed up with the required clothing, no sides were given.” She further added, “He walked in and lay down on the sofa. Over his trousers, he held his d*** in his hand and said, ‘If I don’t get a hard-on looking at you, how will my audience?’ I cried on my way home. I still can’t remember how I got out of there. It was all too foggy.”

She also told that after the incident took place, she narrated it to her partner, who asked her to quit immediately but she didn’t gathered enough courage to do so.

Before the allegation by Priyanka, recently Sajid Khan was dropped from the direction of Housefull 4 amidst the accusations by Karishma Upadhyay, Saloni Chopra and Rachel White.