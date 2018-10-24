Sexual Predators Are All Around Us Says Jacqueline Fernandez

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has supported #MeToo movement by saying that gender dialogue is long overdue not just in a film industry but in the society as well. She also feels that sexual predators are present everywhere.

Jacqueline was interacting with media after walking the ramp for brand “Jade” on its 10th anniversary along with Kanika Kapoor on Tuesday, here.

Reacting on #MeToo campaign that has gathered momentum in India especially in Bollywood, Jacqueline said, “It’s very important to remember that the gender dialogue is a conversation that’s a long overdue and let’s not limit it to our film industry. It’s a dialogue which has been long overdue in our society as well. Unfortunately, the sad truth is sexual predators are all around us.”

“They are sometimes in our own household so, we should not deviate from the actual issue which is not entirely about sex but it’s about the power struggle. We really have to stick to the issue and be serious about it if we want solutions and if we want to have safe workplace for everyone and for society.”

Reacting on #MeToo movement in India, Kanika Kapoor said, “I am very shocked about it. I feel very sad for anybody whoever has gone through any sort of sexual assault or misbehaviour.

“I am really happy that India is becoming a safer place with every passing minute and I really support this movement.”

She says that from now on, people will not mess with anybody be it a girl, a boy or a kid.

“I feel the whole confidence of women in our country is growing which is really nice so, kudos to all the girls and boys who are coming up and sharing their stories. This #MeToo movement is absolutely wonderful for our country and for the world. I hope that we all make this country and the world a better place to live,” she said.

The #MeToo movement has gained momentum in India after Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassment.

Following her revelation, accusations are being levelled against some powerful personalities in politics, media and the entertainment industry including Sajid Khan, Rajat Kapoor, Kailash Kher, Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl, MJ Akbar, Anirban Blah, Ashish Patil, painter Jatin Das, writer Varun Grover, casting director Vicky Sidana, Mukesh Chhabra and among others.