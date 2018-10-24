When Ayushmann Khurrana won the second season of MTV show Roadies in 2004, hardly anyone would have imagined that 14 years down the line, this guy will be a prominent leading hero of the Hindi Film Industry. His journey is uniquely remarkable and so is the choice of his movies.

Khurrana has successfully experimented with the genres that have never been explored in Bollywood, which is stereotyped with formula driven commercial formats. Mentioned below are his 5 unconventional movies which broke all the boundaries of script writing for a Hindi Film.

Vicky Donor

Ayushmann made his debut in 2012 with this John Abraham’s production directed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie is a story of a person who earns his money by donating sperm and Ayushmann played the titular role of Vicky Arora to perfection. The movie was appreciated by audience and critics alike.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

This YRF production directed by Sharat Katariya got released in 2015 to good reviews. Ayushmann portrayed the role of a frustrated husband who is not interested in his fat wife played by Bhumi Pednekar. Music of the film composed by Anu Malik was appreciated too.

Shubh Mangal Savdhan

Ayushmann and Bhumi came together yet again for this unconventional movie subject based on erectile dysfunction. This comedy too proved to be a commercial success at the ticket window.

AndhaDhun

Recently released AndhaDhun is yet another unique concept which has been much applauded by the audience. The movie directed by Sriram Raghavan is expected to cross more than 70 crores at the Indian box office. This edge of the seat black comedy crime thriller is based on the adventures of a blind man.

Badhaai Ho

Finally, coming to the last week’s release Badhaai Ho with which Ayushmann has delivered back to back hits within 3 weeks only. Needless to say that the movie’s theme is again unconventional where a mother of 25 year old man is expecting her next baby. Badhaai Ho is all set to become the first movie of Ayushmann Khurrana in the 100 crore club.

The team of Koimoi congratulates Ayushmann on his stupendous success and here’s looking forward to many more unexplored themes from him in the future.