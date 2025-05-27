Post Stree Maddock Films’ Supernatural horror comedy universe is getting bigger and bigger with the addition of Thama. Along with a new film in the most loved universe, the latest entrant cast is Ayushmann Khurrana. Ayushmann is set to have a massive 2025 as he gears up for the first big Diwali release of his career, Thama, produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Traditionally, the big Diwali release window is reserved by the biggest stars for their larger-than-life big screen entertainers for massive releases. This time, Ayushmann Khurrana is also making an entry in this huge release window. The actor, who believes in togetherness during the festive time, is thrilled to have his first Diwali film as it marks a major milestone moment in his glittering career.

Ayushmann Khurrana Thrilled For Thama Diwali Release

Ayushmann said, “For me, Diwali is about togetherness, it is about family and it is about having the best community experience by spending time with your friends. I’m a big movie buff and every year, I have a ritual to go to the theatres with my family and watch a film on Diwali! We have so much fun together and it makes me so happy to see scores of people thronging to the theatres to watch these big releases.”

He further added, “So, it feels amazing to have a big Diwali release with Thama. It is the biggest release of my career and I’m really eager to spread joy, happiness and laughter with the entire country with Thama. The fact that my film could be one of the reasons for people to have a great festive period feels really surreal.”

Ayushmann says the entire team of Thama is giving their best every single day to deliver a massive big screen experience to people. He added, “I’m giving my everything for Thama and I can see my producers Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, my director Aditya Sarpotdar and the entire team of Thama put in every drop of their energy to make this film a truly incredible big screen experience that will be memorable for everyone.”

Thama brings a fresh pair of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna to the screens, both teaming up for the first time and making it the freshest on-screen pairing of 2025. The much-anticipated film helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar is set to hit theaters on October 20, 2025.

