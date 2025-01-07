The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe has been in the news lately after the slate of upcoming movies was announced. From new stories like Thama and Shakti Shalini to going back to stories of Stree and Bhediya to finally ending it all in the Mahayudh, the Maddock universe is ready to break many records in Bollywood. Most recently, producer Dinesh Vijan gave an update about Akshay Kumar’s potential future role in the franchise.

Stree 2 was released in 2024 and became the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. Besides the great performances by Rajkumar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and others, fans were shocked by Akshay Kumar’s entry into the movie. One of Bollywood’s most bankable stars, Kumar was confirmed to have a huge role in the Stree universe by the looks of the end-credit scene. These speculations have now finally been confirmed by the makers themselves.

Akshay Kumar Is The Thanos Of Maddock Universe, Confirms Dinesh Vijan

Dinesh Vijan, the mastermind behind Maddock Films, confirmed this while addressing fans’ curiosity about Akshay Kumar‘s return. Describing Akshay as the “Thanos” of the Stree universe, Vijan hinted at a powerful and multi-layered antagonist who will significantly shape the narrative of Stree 3 and the rest of the movies. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film promises to be a thrilling continuation of the beloved series that began with Stree in 2018.

In an interview with News18, Akshay Kumar was asked about his role in the franchise, to which he replied, “What can I say? Dinesh and Jyoti (producer) will have to decide that. They’re the ones to pump in the money. Aur Amar Kaushik ko direct karna hai. (And Amar Kaushik will have to direct the film).” The producer, Vijan, entered the conversation to finally confirm the talk of the town. “Of course, he’s a part of the universe! He’s our Thanos.”

Akshay and the Stree universe will surprise fans with their upcoming collaboration. However, before that, Akshay is set to have a blockbuster 2025 with Sky Force, Jolly LLB 3 and Housefull 5. On the other hand, the Maddock Universe will release Thama and Shakti Shalini this year.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood.

Must Read: Emergency Trailer 2 Review: Kangana Ranaut As Indira Gandhi Is Roaring So Loud That It Might Turn The Film Tone-Deaf Amidst The Jingoistic Screams!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News