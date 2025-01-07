Die-hard fans of Amitabh Bachchan often get a glimpse of some interesting stories surrounding his personal and professional life in his popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. In a recent episode of the show, one of the contestants revealed a story of the superstar’s astounding commitment and conviction towards his work. Contestant Kaushalendra Pratap Singh recalled reading about Big B shooting for the 1979 film Kaala Patthar despite being exposed to contaminated water on the sets.

Amitabh Bachchan Shot For Kaala Patthar Despite Being Exposed To Contaminated Water

Kaushalendra Pratap Singh, who hails from Jharkand’s Dhanbad, works as a mediator between coal buyers and the government. He revealed to Amitabh Bachchan how he had once read about the megastar shooting for the film Kaala Patthar despite the contaminated water on the sets adversely affecting his health. Singh said, “Speaking of coal, I remember that you shot for Kaala Patthar after the Jharia Chasnala disaster, an incident that still resonates with many.”

Amitabh Bachchan Faced Health Hazards On The Sets Of Kaala Patthar

Amitabh Bachchan faced some health hazards after shooting with the contaminated water on the sets of Kaala Patthar, which was also sprayed at him during one of the scenes. However, despite this, the actor continued to shoot for the film, which is the proof of his unending commitment to his craft. The contestant furthermore revealed that Bachchan’s father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan had mentioned this incident in one of his books.

Interestingly, while celebrating the 42nd anniversary of Kaala Patthar, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he used to work in the coal mines of Asansol and Dhanbad before stepping into the film industry. Talking about the film, it was helmed by Yash Chopra. It also starred Shashi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rakhee Gulzar, Shatrughan Sinha and Parveen Babi in the lead roles.

