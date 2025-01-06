Vidhu Vinod Chopra is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in our country. However, did you know that he once made his mother not-so-happy by gifting superstar Amitabh Bachchan a 4 crore-worth car? Not only this, but his mother also went on to slap him and call him a fool after this gesture. Before it sounded like a grave incident, it was all done in jest since the director’s mother had quite underestimated the price of the car.

Talking about the incident, according to Bollywood Shaadi, Vidhu Vinod Chopra had gifted a lavish Rolls Royce Phantom car worth 4 crore to Amitabh Bachchan for not abandoning his 2007 film, Eklayva. It so happened that Chopra requested the megastar to pay for his own travel and accommodation while shooting for the film. This was because the director was not able to afford the travel and accommodation for all the cast members. He revealed in an interaction with a publication how he would not have been able to pay for Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s accommodation if he had paid for Big B’s stay. The budget of the film would also have been adversely affected.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, “I made him pay for his room, pay for his flight. Aur phir jab bhagwan ne paise diye toh humney unka bohot dhyaan rakha.” Later, when he wanted to repay this gesture of Amitabh Bachchan by gifting him the luxury car, Vidhu Vinod Chopra also took his mother with him. The 12th Fail director hilariously added that his mother thought that the car’s price was around 11 lakhs. The filmmaker added, “I will never forget this incident. I took my mother with me when I was gifting the car to Amitabh. She handed him the keys. She came back, sat in my car, which was a blue Maruti van. She called Big B ‘Lamboo.’ I didn’t have a driver at the time, so I was driving. She told me, ‘Tu Lamboo nu gaadi dedi?’ I said, ‘Haan.’ She replied, ‘Tu khud kyun nahi leta gaadi? I told her I would buy a car; when it was time. She responded, saying, ’11 lakh ki toh hogi.’ And I laughed because she didn’t know that it was Rs 4.5 crore. I told her the cost, and she slapped me, calling me ‘bewakoof.’ I will never forget that, because what is money if it can’t give you joy.”

Meanwhile, talking about Eklavya, the film also starred Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, and Sharmila Tagore in the lead roles. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial movie turned out to be a box office flop. However, it was chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars for that year in the Best Foreign Film category.

