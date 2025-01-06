Vidya Balan had taken to her social media handle to praise cricketer Rohit Sharma after he opted out of the Sydney Test against Australia due to poor form. However, the actress’ tweet for him was met with incessant trolling as netizens assumed it to be a PR strategy by a request from the cricketer’s team. Now, Vidya’s team has released a statement wherein they have rubbished the rumors of her praise for Sharma being a PR strategy.

What Did Vidya Balan’s Post Say?

Vidya Balan had lauded Rohit Sharma’s courage while taking this important decision on her post. She wrote, “Rohit Sharma, what a SUPERSTAR. To take a pause & catch your breath requires courage … More power to you … Respect !! @ImRo45.” No sooner did she share the post than netizens started brutally trolling her. They were convinced that this was a PR strategy by a request from the cricketer’s team. Some netizens also searched for earlier videos wherein The Dirty Picture actress revealed that she does not watch cricket.

Statement From Vidya Balan’s Team

Now, Vidya Balan’s team has released a statement wherein they have slammed the speculations of her tweet on Rohit Sharma being a part of any PR strategy. The statement said, “There has been some speculation regarding a tweet Ms Vidya Balan put out yesterday expressing her admiration for the grace Rohit Sharma exhibited by stepping back as a player and captain from the last test match. Let it be unequivocally stated that Ms Balan posted this completely of her own volition because she was moved by his selfless act, and NOT by request from his PR team. Ms.Balan is not an avid sports fan, but she is a fan of those who show dignity and class under trying circumstances. To attribute her actions to anything other than a spontaneous reaction to something she found admirable is completely preposterous.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya Balan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit. The movie was a huge success at the box office. She made a much-awaited comeback in the franchise as Manjulika, which was a treat for the fans.

