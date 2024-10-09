The Great Indian Kapil Show, in its third week, has also seen no progress in terms of viewership. In fact, Rohit Sharma, was expected to bring some good numbers, considering his week garnered the maximum viewership in the last season. But the Indian Cricket team captain along with his bwoys could not create the charm this time!

The Great Indian Kapil Show Week 3 Verdict

In the third week, Kapil Sharma‘s show featuring Rohit Sharma along with the World Cup Champions could garner only 1.3 million views. The show still secured the sixth spot globally this week. This global list was topped by Culinary Class Wars: Season 1 at number 1 with 4 million views this week.

Earned 100% Higher Views In S1

In season 1 of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Rohit Sharma appeared in week 2, and that week, the show got the maximum viewership of the entire season with 2.6 million views, beating Ranbir Kapoor’s debut week of 2.5 million views!

Stays Behind Jr NTR, Surpasses Alia Bhatt

While this season, with only 1.3 million views, The Great Indian Kapil Show, failed to beat Jr NTR’s week that garnered 1.8 million views, it surpassed Alia Bhatt’s premiere week of 1.2 million views.

Total Viewership In 3 Weeks

In three weeks, Kapil Sharma’s show on Netflix has garnered 4.3 million views. Meanwhile, in the last season, three weeks in total garnered 6.8 million views, which was almost 58% higher than this season’s total viewership in three weeks.

Will Kapoor Sisters Resurrect The Viewership?

The next week of The Great Indian Kapil Show would feature the Kapoor sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor after a long time, and it would be interesting to see if they bring back the lost charm of the show with their cute banters and explosive sibling revelations.

