The Great Indian Kapil Show is back with another season, and this time, the team seems to be much more prepared than the last season. The premiere episode featured Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Vedang Raina and director Vasan Bala, all promoting Alia’s upcoming film Jigra. However, the show stuck to the format and entertained!

The punch of the premiere night belonged to Krushna Abhishek but the leader of this pack today was hands down Sunil Grover who made us miss Ranbir Kapoor more than anything with his brilliant callbacks!

Alia Bhatt’s Aww-some Mommy Stories

Alia, for the first time after turning a mother, seemed to have made an appearance on a fun show, and she was all fun talking about Raha and her grandparents – Nana Mahesh Bhatt and Nani Soni Razdan. She also talked about Ranbir Kapoor’s new found skill set of singing Malayali songs to his daughter since she demands the same!

Karan Johar Is Always A Riot!

KJO has a vibe that is unmatched. Blame in on my obsession with him since childhood but I find that man funny, unapologetic and absolute class. He pulled off the same on this episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show as well. He flaunted his emotional side just at the right time while he called Alia his first-born!

Sunil Grover Shines!

Sunil Grover outshone everyone taking the maximum screentime as well while he made brilliant callbacks to the love of his life Ranbir Kapoor. Right from giving a snooty ignore to Alia Bhatt to crying on Mera Pehla Pyar Adhoora Reh Gaya Rifat Bi, the man had an infectious energy aligning the show together. He even managed to play on technical goof ups with his improv! In fact, 8 baje nahi, 9 baje nai, 10 baje duty shuru hoti hai is now my favorite tune to dance to!

Best Punch Of The Night!

The best punch of the night, however, went to Krushna Abhishek, who reprimanded Sunil Grover for nailing his act way too well, burdening everone with over-expectations to perform better and it was a classic punch that landed so right, that you need to check out the episode to believe it.

The Turn-Offs

However, the show was not flawless and might have worked because of the hype of the guests as well. The old segment of commenting on Instagram comments seem too done and dusted for a new show. Meanwhile, Rajiv Thakur still went under-utilized and we wonder if he might get his due this season. The episode could not provide any conversation with the other two guests Vedang Raina (apart from a joke on Khushi Kapoor) and Vasan Bala!

Overall, this was a good and hopeful start to The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2!

3.5 stars!

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show S2: Will Alia Bhatt’s Opening Episode Beat Ranbir Kapoor’s 2.5 Million Views [With MIL & SIL]?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News