The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 is all set to arrive on Netflix from September 21 and the opening episode of this season will feature Alia Bhatt, completing the circle of the show that started the first season with Kapoors – Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Kapil Sharma’s Comeback Season

While the second season of Kapil Sharma‘s show has impressed with its promos, audiences are excited for the first episode featuring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, along with Karan Johar, as they promote their upcoming film Jigra.

Will Alia’s Opening Episode Beat Ranbir’s?

While Alia would be opening The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 it was her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni along with Ranbir Kapoor, who opened the first episode of the season 1. The episode featuring the Kapoors on season 1 garnered 2.5 million views on Netflix, making a global debut on Netflix at number 3!

Now, it would be interesting to see if Alia Bhatt’s episode for the second season of the show surpasses this record start by Ranbir Kapoor and his family.

The opening episode of The The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 featuring Alia Bhatt is expecting a riot since there would be a lot of callbacks with Sunil Grover playing the hypothetical wife of Ranbir Kapoor, who married him on the comedy show, and they even had their first night together.

Meanwhile, even Alia Bhatt in the promo was seen delivering her ‘Gulu Gulu’ dialogue from Gully Boy, charging at Sunil Grover already. This season of The Great Indian Kapil Show will feature the regular cast, including special guest Archana Puran Singh, host Kapil Sharma along with Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, and others.

The lineup this season includes Devara stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives season 3 and others.

