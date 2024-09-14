Kapil Sharma and his team will be back with the second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, and the audience is already excited for the next set of guests. This time, the guest list includes Alia Bhatt from Jr NTR and from Karan Johar to Rohit Sharma. Kapil, along with Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and others, are promising a laughter riot yet again.

While the second season of Kapil Sharma‘s show will arrive from September 21, we noticed a few details of the first season that were surprising and intriguing. One such detail is Sunil Grover’s salary for the first season of the Netflix show.

Sunil Grover’s Total Earnings From The Great Indian Kapil Show

Reports suggest that Sunil Grover was paid 25 lakh per episode for the first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Doing the math, his total earnings for 13 episodes of the show would have been somewhere around 3.25 crore!

Kapil Sharma Paid 700% Higher Income Tax Than Sunil Grover’s Paycheck!

While Sunil Grover’s paycheck for Kapil Sharma’s show on Netflix might seem huge, wait till we give you a little better understanding of this figure! For the financial year 2024, Kapil Sharma has filed a massive 26 crore as his income tax! This amount is 700% higher than Sunil Grover’s total earnings made from The Great Indian Kapil Show!

Sunil Grover’s Fee For Films!

Sunil Grover played a pivotal role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in 2023, and was played the lead in the web series Sunflower Season 2. While his fee for the web show has not been disclosed, reports suggest that the actor was paid 75 lakh for his role in Atlee’s masala action film, in which he played one of the negative characters who brings a major twist to the film.

Sunil Grover’s Net Worth In 2024

As per reports, the actor in 2024, enjoys a net worth of 21 crore and hopefully his assets would grow with huge projects lined up starting with The Great Indian Kapil Show and a comedy tour with Kapil Sharma as well!

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Paycheck Was 1150% Than Archana Puran Singh But Her Total Earnings From 217 Episodes Scream ‘Thoko Taali’!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News