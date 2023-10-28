Krushna Abhishek’s family feud with Govinda has been the talk of the town for years now. While the two have often spoken about it on different occasions, they didn’t come forward to make amends with each other. Right from speaking about it publicly in interviews to Krushna apologizing to the superstar to make things right, their family rivalry has been in the news every then and now. However, in the latest turn of events, the comedian shared a video of him dancing with his Chi Chi Mama on the sets of a show.

For the unversed, the family rivalry began when Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah Tweeted about ‘people dancing for money’ on social media, which made the star wife, Sunita Ahuja, think that it was about the superstar. Despite Krushna clearing that it wasn’t about him, the latter didn’t change her stance.

As Krushna Abhishek hints at ending a family feud with Govinda with the latest video, we will tell you about when Sunita Ahuja boycotted Krushna from appearing on the stage during their presence on The Kapil Sharma Show. Back in 2019, when Govinda was all set to appear on the comedy show with wife Sunita Ahuja, Krushna, who portrayed Sapna on the show, was refrained from sharing the stage with Chi Chi Mama.

Later, looking completely sad and shocked by the same, Krushna Abhishek stated that he chose not to create a ruckus at that time because it was Narmada’s big day. Reacting to the news, Krushna Abhishek told Bombay Times that he was informed beforehand that Sunita Ahuja didn’t want him to be a part of the segment featuring them. Following this he had appeared in a gig before their entry.

“It was sad and shocking, as my character (Sapna) is an integral part of the show. However, I chose not to create a ruckus because it was Narmada’s big day, and they had come to promote her album. If I could do this for my sister being the older brother, I expected the same from my elders. It’s so sad that while Chi Chi mama (Govinda) doesn’t want us to fight or talk about our issues in public, something like this has happened,” the comedian said.

When asked about their patch-up, Krushna Abhishek had then revealed that he and Govinda patched up six months ago, and since then he went to his house a couple of times to meet him. Not only that, they also met in Dubai, where he asked him to mend ties with (Mami) Sunita, but she still seemed upset. “I am what I am because of years of hard work. Yes, mama helped us when we were young, but we never sought help from him for work. Had that been the case, I would have featured in several films by now. Chi Chi Mama has been a superstar and could have pulled a few strings if we had asked for his help,” he added.

Meanwhile, sharing a video of them dancing together, Krushna Abhishek wrote, “Isse better video nahi ho sakta. stage on fire mama has always been an inspiration real life bade miya chote miya #govinda #krushna”

After watching the video, what are your thoughts on Govinda once being ousted from The Kapil Sharma Show during Govinda and Sunita’s episode? Do let us know.

