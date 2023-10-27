When Anushka Sharma Categorically Refused Dating Ranveer Singh & Said “For Me, Relationship Can’t Be Frivolous”

Since yesterday, the Internet has been buzzing with different videos, statements, and interviews of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Anushka Sharma. While DP and Ranveer appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 8 as first guests, the Sui Dhaaga actress has been in the news for altogether different. A section of the media hailed the first episode, while the Padmaavat actress was subjected to trolls and criticism for opening up about being in an open relationship while dating her now-husband.

On the other hand, the Band Baajaa Baarat actor has also been at the receiving end for apparently repeating the same lines when describing his first meeting with Deepika, whom he earlier used for Anushka Sharma in a previous season of KWK. Netizens dug out the old video and have been slamming the ’83 actor left, right, and center.

Amid all the news and controversies, a Redditor has pulled out an old video of Anushka Sharma, where she had categorically refused the rumors of her dating Ranveer Singh. The story goes back to the time when she appeared on Simi Garewal’s chat show and was asked about such news reports. Reacting to the same, she completely denied it and said that they both are very different people who have a volatile relationship.

Anushka Sharma once told Simi Garewal, “If you know Ranveer and me really well if people get to know us really well, they realise that we’re very different people. We have a very volatile relationship. Yeah, we can kill each other. I’m serious, I can take his head off, he can take mine off… If we ever had to be in a relationship, we would want two different things from a relationship. We see life in a very different way. He’s a very practical person, I’m completely impractical. I like him, he’s attractive and everything. But, for me, a relationship can’t be frivolous. So, for me, if I happen to be with another man, he needs to calm me down. Otherwise, it would not be a good relationship.”

Reacting to the same, a user confirmed, “In the s4 KWK episode of Ranveer, Karan asks him about his break up with Anushka and he pretty much confirms it. It’s quite evident that they dated.”

While another said, “They definitely dated. It’s clear. She looks so stunning here. The way she said I’ll never have a boyfriend is so funny and ironic.”

A third netizen commented, “They dated. Now that the lapsing has come forward they didn’t date narrative has started. It was included in AIB roast too by Karan.”

Cut short to present, Anushka Sharma is happily married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli who has time and again praises the actress and thanked her for changing him into a better human being.

