If there’s one show everyone is talking about right now, it would be Koffee With Karan 8. The first episode featured the power couple of Bollywood – Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, and while we are still obsessing over their unseen wedding footage, reports have it that the next guest on the couch is a sibling duo. Kajol and Rani Mukerji’s alleged name is doing the rounds on social media, and we bring you a list of five Bollywood sibling duos from Sara Ali Khan – Ibrahim Ali Khan to Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan who we would like to see on the controversial couch.

In the past, we have seen some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities gracing the KWK couch, and some of them manifested their marriages with colleagues in the entertainment industry. Let’s take a look at the sibling duos we would like to see on KJo’s show and want to see them dishing deets on their personal lives:

Sara Ali Khan – Ibrahim Ali Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

While Sara is a chirpy bird known for her famous shayari in Bollywood, Ibrahim is very private. We would love to see this Pataudi sibling duo gracing Koffee With Karan 8. KJo, are you listening? Please get them as soon as possible.

Suhana Khan – Aryan Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

We have heard all things great about the Khan kids from the horse’s mouth (Shah Rukh Khan), and we would like to witness Aryan’s wit and Suhana’s generous personality on this couch soon.

Janhvi Kapoor – Khushi Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

While Janhvi is known for her peppy and TMI nature, Khushi seems to be a mature one in this siblings duo, and we would love to see the sisters spilling the beans on the iconic ‘Kapoor’ Khandaan, their late mum Sridevi and, well, MEN in life and imagine having this discussion with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 8, a dream come true right? Haha!

Alia Bhatt – Shaheen Bhatt:

Alia Bhatt is now all grown up and has become a mother, but her cute and down-to-earth nature often gets her trolled. While elder sister Shaheen is the shy one here, we would really like this sibling duo to dish out details on their extraordinary lives, including Ranbir Kapoor and Raha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

Ranbir Kapoor – Riddhima Kapoor Sahni:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

This one time, we saw Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gracing The Kapil Sharma Show alongside superstar mother, Neetu Kapoor, but we would like to see her gracing Koffee With Karan 8 couch with none other than her brother, Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir, who has a fantastic sense of humor and a no-filter personality, would be fun talking about his personal life with his sister.

Who from our sibling’s duo list would you like to see on Koffee With Karan? Do let us know.

