Kartik Aaryan is one of the biggest names in Bollywood, and fans are obsessed with him. In fact, being obsessed would be an understatement; his fans literally worship him. Haha! And he’s known for his kind and down-to-earth personality around them and has zero celebrity air. On to the series of new events, in a recent interview, director Karan Johar opened up about working with Kartik after their famous fallout and has given a positive response despite the Shehzada actor rejecting to appear on KJo’s Koffee With Karan 8. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Kartik is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood right now, with a massive fan following. He has over 31 million followers on Instagram and often gives a sneak peek into his luxurious life on the platform.

Karan Johar was recently seen promoting his upcoming show Koffee With Karan 8 and answered media queries earlier today during a press conference. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the director opened up about working with Kartik Aaryan in the future.

KJo said, “We nearly did a film, but for various reasons, it couldn’t happen. But you never say never. I’m sure the feature holds something strong for both of us. We don’t know about Dostana, but that film will be defining for both of us.”

Meanwhile, recently, there were rumors about Kartik Aaryan rejecting Koffee With Karan 8 as he’s not ready for a bare-all experience and is shy.

And for those who don’t know, Kartik was supposed to do Dostana 2 with KJo but had a fallout, and it stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani. It was a huge controversy back in the day, but none of the two broke their silence on it.

However, the two have been spotted greeting and meeting each other nicely at public events, and all’s well that ends.

What are your thoughts on Karan Johar talking about collaborating with Kartik Aaryan in the future? Do let us know.

