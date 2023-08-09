Amitabh Bachchan is known for his prolific media appearances and still holding the baton at his fine age. In an old from 2019 that has resurfaced, he can be seen explaining the difference between Indian words that hold significant meaning and how they are changed so casually by Western influence. During the same, he started explaining the core difference between the word Dharm and Dharma. This, however, sent the Internet peeps in an entirely new direction.

Amitabh Bachchan appeared at the inaugural sessions of the IAA World Congress in 2019 and started venting. He said, “Dharm means Dharm, and not Dharma. Like Karm means Karm, and not Karma. Ramayan is Ramayan and not Ramayana.” Big B continues, “Word can indeed make or break a brand. We need to be able to conscious of their meanings (sic) important values. Dharm and Dharma are two different words. Or two different worlds. This practice of distorting worlds which do not belong to the administration is an old colonial custom.”

While Amitabh Bachchan was talking about the contrast between Western and Indian culture, people took it in an entirely different direction and started trolling Karan Johar as he owns Dharma Productions. One user wrote, “is he trolling dharma productions here , colonial karan johar ?” Another user tweeted, “It’s Karan Johar not Karna Johra” one more user jokingly wrote, “Meanwhile Karan Johar crying in the corner” Another person slammed both Big B and Johar, “Plz don’t work for Dharma Productions also then???” Another user commented, “Tell this to duffer Karan Johar who owns Dharma productions” One more person said, “Will KJo rename Dharma Productions after listening Big B?”

Karan Johar is usually the butt of many jokes, but no one can deny the cinematic marvels his production house Dharma Productions has given to Bollywood.

