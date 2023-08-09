Spiritual teacher Sadhguru has finally expressed his reaction to Akshay Kumar- starrer OMG 2 by saying that he is not in favour of the film getting an A (Adult Only) certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This comes days after the Bollywood actor arranged a special preview of his upcoming movie at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.

Sadhguru has also praised OMG 2 and said that it was important to “educate young people on how to handle their bodily needs.” After watching the film, Sadhguru tweeted that adolescents i.e. children between 10 to 19 years of age, should also be allowed to watch the film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to his Twitter account, Sadhguru wrote, “‘A’ Certificate in this case should include Adolescents. That’s where it matters most. Education about understanding human biology and responding to the biological needs of an individual in a dignified and responsible way is very needed to build a Nation that is Fair & Just to all involved. -Sg #OMG2 (sic).”

Take a look:

‘A’ Certificate in this case should include Adolescents. That’s where it matters most. Education about understanding human biology and responding to the biological needs of an individual in a dignified and responsible way is very needed to build a Nation that is Fair & Just to… https://t.co/sOVYdamXKs — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) August 8, 2023

In response to the tweet, Akshay Kumar has also expressed his gratitude towards Sadhguru and wrote, “Thank you so much @SadhguruJV. Hope the message reaches far and wide, in the right spirit.”

Thank you so much @SadhguruJV . Hope the message reaches far and wide, in the right spirit. 🙏 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 8, 2023

For the unversed, the Amit Rai directorial has received an ‘A – Adults Only’ certificate from CBFC and was asked to make 27 modifications in the film before its release. One of the major issues surrounding the satirical comedy-drama OMG 2 was the portrayal of the character of Lord Shiva, that was earlier being played by Akshay Kumar. However, now, the actor has been presented as a devotee and messenger of God. Interestingly, this is Akshay Kumar’s first film in 12 years to get an adults-only certificate.

OMG 2, which is scheduled to release on August 11, also features Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil of Ramayan fame. The film is a sequel to the 2012 hit film ‘OMG- Oh My God!’.

Must Read: Andrew Garfield’s Under The Silver Lake Co-Star Riley Keough Once Almost Made The Actor Sick With Her Nutty Food Before Their Lip Locking Scene, Recalls The Actress, “Oh F*ck That’s Crazy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News