Andrew Garfield is one Amazing Spider-Man, but he is allergic to peanuts, and his Under the Silver Lake co-star Riley Keough recalls how she almost wrecked a shoot with her potentially peanut-filled granola bar and if she weren’t stopped by the makeup lady, then she would have gotten Andrew really sick as they had a kissing scene later on. The actress opened up about it in a recent interview and shared the incident!

Riley and Andrew’s film came out in 2018, and it was a mystery drama about a man who finds a mystery lady swimming in his apartment’s pool one night. The Spider-Man actor has been a powerhouse of talent and has given some amazing performances in his career.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Riley Keough revealed how she almost stopped the filming of Under The Silver Lake by munching on a granola bar that might have had peanuts in it, and she didn’t know that her co-star Andrew Garfield was allergic to them. She recalled, “I was in the makeup trailer, and I was eating, like, a granola bar or something, and I was about to shoot a scene where I have to kiss Andrew. And the makeup lady was like, ‘Are there peanuts in that?'”

Riley Keough, in response, said that she wasn’t sure of the ingredients; the makeup person left the trailer and brought the producer who revealed Andrew Garfield’s allergy to the nuts. The actress then recalled the producer saying, “The producer came in and was like, ‘Riley, Andrew’s very allergic to peanuts, and we have to shut the set down. It shouldn’t have been at craft, and I don’t know why they’re on set.'”

Riley, upon discovering this, “was just kind of like, ‘Oh f*ck that’s crazy'”. She then expressed, “But also thank God that this woman caught it because I had no idea!”

Thank the heavens, that makeup lady was present at the right place and at the right time; otherwise, Andrew Garfield could have gotten really sick!

