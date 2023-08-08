Jennifer Lopez is one of the most sizzling actresses of Hollywood! The diva is often in the news owing to her personal life. From the past some time, her married life with Ben Affleck has been the talk of the town. After meeting in 2001 and dating for two years, they parted ways in 2004. However, they later got back together only for good as they got hitched for life. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about when she opened up about her steamy hot and intimate scene with co-star Ryan Guzman in ‘The Boy Next Door’.

Time and again, we have celebrities sharing their experience of shooting s*x scene in the film. Once in an interview, Ryan had revealed wearing a d*ck tie in order to get no blood flow, and later Lopez told him, “We are going to do this.” In the film, JLo plays the role of Claire Peterson, while Ryan plays her 19-year-old neighbour.

Ryan Guzman once told E!, “It’s this elastic thing on this sock where you make it as tight as you can so that you get no blood flow or anything going on, and it kind of holds on to your man parts so the sock isn’t, you know, pulled off during the scene. She was the one who kept me at ease. She talked me down. She said, ‘We’re going to do this [and] we’re going to do that. Everything is going to be fun. You’re going to have fun.’ It was.”

Further adding, “I looked at her, and I think she started busting up laughing and then I started busting up laughing because she was laughing. Finally, [Director Rob Cohen] was like after five minutes, ‘Guys, let’s get back to work.”

Later, reacting to the same, Jennifer Lopez said that she doesn’t care about such scenes and she wants to get over soon after shooting for it.

