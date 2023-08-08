Catfights are no secret in the film industry, be it Hollywood or Bollywood. We have often seen actresses locking horns with their colleagues or co-stars while shooting for films or even at the red carpet. There have been innumerable stories of rifts and jealousy that Hollywood divas have experienced more than anything else.

Today, as we talk about the catfights, let us take you back to one incident back in 2014 when Jennifer Lawrence had slapped Emma Watson, proving she wasn’t necessarily the good girl everyone thinks. The incident took place when both the actresses were attending Dior’s Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While they were posing for a picture together backstage, Jennifer gave a face-palm to the Harry Potter star, playfully showing her cheeky side. But the incident didn’t turn out to be extremely serious as J-Law maintained a smile on her face even after that and Emma also laughed it off together as just another prank at the after party.

Though the incident had created a stir at that time but later it was brushed off as The Hunger Games actress is known for her pranks and red carpet photobombs.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence’s No Hard Feelings is all set to arrive on digital on August 15. The film will then be followed by its home video release on Blu-ray and DVD on August 29. The movie has already received appreciation from the audience for its witty comedy, heart-touching plot, and amazing performances. The fans are eagerly anticipating the movie’s release on online streaming platforms ever since its theatrical release in June 2023.

Must Read: Natalie Portman & Mila Kunis Gulped Tequila Before Getting Hot & Heavy In A S*x Scene? Viral Rumours Had Once Erupted Controversy Only To Be Later Termed ‘False’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News