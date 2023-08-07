Daniel Radcliffe, a British actor, is well known for playing Harry Potter in the Harry Potter film series. His portrayal of a young wizard captured the hearts of viewers everywhere, turning him into an overnight sensation with star power that could compete with many well-known performers in the film industry.

Because of his fame, he attracted the interest of numerous directors. The English actor afterwards appeared in numerous obscure films that no one had ever heard of but soon began feeling annoyed. He had a valid cause for it as well. Scroll down to know more.

Every movie that Daniel Radcliffe was a part of was not mainstream, but majorly because the films had many n*de scenes. And, the Guns Akimbo actor was still not over the Harry Potter films where n*dity was not a major part of the story. During a conversation with The Guardian, he said, “No, I’ve got to get a sustained series of jobs where I don’t have to get n*ked. But I haven’t hit one of them yet, for some reason. There was that first few years of my career when I was just doing Potter where there wasn’t a huge amount of n*dity.”

Daniel Radcliffe then added, “But since then, it’s been almost every job. Recently I had my gay s*x scene in Kill Your Darlings, a skinny-dipping scene in The F Word, and a straight s*x scene in Horns. It’s just been a year of it.”

While some may find this amusing, Radcliffe has a valid point because the Harry Potter films have ended. In an effort to establish himself as a method actor after the success of the fantasy franchise, Radcliffe has endeavoured to play different roles. Despite the effort, the Swiss Army Man actor was in numerous films where he had to exhibit his body for the parts.

