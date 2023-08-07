Hollywood celebrities are having their best time in their European gateway, and supermodel Heidi Klum is now setting goals with her divinely toned figure. She has been blessing our timelines with her vacay pics for the past few days that she is enjoying with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and they have all the ingredients for a picturesque holiday. This time she shared a solo picture of her, and it is everything, along with being pretty bold!

For the unversed, Klum is a German-American model who became the first German model to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel; she enjoys 11 million followers on her official Instagram handle. She and Tom were often spotted showcasing PDA in the last month in Sardinia, Italy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Sunday, Heidi Klum shared a sultry snap of her in a skimpy bikini while sipping her morning tea. Klum captioned the picture, “bonjourno 🥰🇮🇹” as she flaunted her toned figure in the n*de-coloured bikini top and matching thong-styled bottom. The 50-year-old can give every model a run for their money with this racy click. The drawstring two-piece clung onto her curves, showcasing her n*pple through the fabric of the top.

Heidi Klum rocked the no-makeup face with her appropriately moisturised skin and went without a tinge of makeup, and it was her smile that lit up the entire frame. She kept her hair open, seeming like she just came out of the water, and patted herself dry as her body glistened in the light. For accessories, she had a necklace with a chunky pendant and a pair of earrings on giving off very earthy vibes.

The former Project Runway host added a splash of colour to her monotone outfit through her boldly painted nails in the colour red. Klum in that n*de bikini with the lush green and blue ocean in the background looked absolutely amazing and straight out of a postcard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Heidi Klum probably knew that her followers would go gaga; hence turned off her comment section on that post and we can’t blame them as she looks drop-dead gorgeous!

Let us know about it in the comments! And for more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Angelina Jolie Slipped Her Slip Dress & Went Topless Pressing Her B**bs Against The Wall Flashing Those S*xy Tattoos Making Men Go Weak In The Knees

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News